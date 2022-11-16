Poland missiles incident: Reactions from Bucharest. President Iohannis: Romania is fully supportive of our friend and ally, Poland

Poland missiles incident: Reactions from Bucharest. President Iohannis: Romania is fully supportive of our friend and ally, Poland. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated that the Government, through the relevant ministries, has been in permanent contact with the Polish authorities and was part of the entire analysis process, together with NATO partners, after the incident on Tuesday evening, when two missiles hit Polandâ€™s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]