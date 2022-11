Telekom Romania Mobile in Q3 2022: Strong results, despite complex context

Telekom Romania Mobile in Q3 2022: Strong results, despite complex context. As of September 30, 2022, Telekom Mobile counted 4.08 million prepaid and postpaid customers, up 13.3% compared to September 30, 2021, which is equivalent to 390,000 net additions during this year so far, of which 141,000 in Q3 alone. At the end of the third quarter, Telekom Mobile had 1.82...