Cemacon Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON178M Turnover, Up 34%, RON61.2M Net Profit, 45% Higher than in Year-Earlier Period

Cemacon Ends Jan-Sept 2022 with RON178M Turnover, Up 34%, RON61.2M Net Profit, 45% Higher than in Year-Earlier Period. Building materials producer Cemacon Cluj, a company controlled by Paval brother, owners and founders of DIY network Dedeman, in the first nine months of 2022 posted RON178 million turnover, up 34%, and RON61.2 million profit, 45% higher than in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]