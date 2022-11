Cometex Sells Bucovina Shopping Centre to Businessman Andrei Mandachi for EUR7M

Cometex, a real estate developer part of Altex group, has completed the sale of Bucovina shopping centre of Suceava to businessman Andrei Mandachi, with the value of the deal standing at EUR7 million.