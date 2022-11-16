Meta Estate Trust Reports RON3.7M Profit, RON11.3M Revenues in Jan-Sept 2022

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate field, present on the SMT-AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2022 with total revenues worth RON11.3 million, more than six times higher than in the same period of 2021, and net profit of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]