Patria Bank Jan-Sept 2022 Profit Doubles from Year-Earlier Period To RON14.8M. Patria Bank, a lending institution held by investment fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), for the first nine months of 2022 reported RON14.8 million net profit, up 106.4% from the year-earlier period amid â€œthe development of operational revenues correlated with a prudent evolution of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]