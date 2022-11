Survey: Employees in Romania want to change jobs and earn more in 2023



According to a new eJobs survey, 2022 was a relatively stable year in terms of job changes in Romania, as 68.5% of respondents made no move in this sense. However, asked what they wanted most from 2023, the most common answer was to find another job (23.4%). A higher salary is also on the (...)