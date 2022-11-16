New safety study: Almost 6 out of 10 Romanians change their car tires once every two or three years
Nov 16, 2022
Over 70% of Romanians use tires accustomed to the season for their cars, while the rest tend to use all-season tires, according to a new “Save Driving” study released by Acroplast Anvelope just before the start of the winter season. Almost 60% of the respondents say that they buy new tires once (...)
