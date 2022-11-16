EC asks the EU Council to make the necessary decisionto allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to fully participate in the Schengen area



EC asks the EU Council to make the necessary decisionto allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to fully participate in the Schengen area.

Commissioner Valean: Assessment of Romaniaâ€™s accession to Schengen is very good The assessment of Romaniaâ€™s accession to Schengen is very good, said on Wednesday the European Commissioner Adina Valean, the stage of preparation being spoken about in laudatory words. â€œGood news from Brussels. We (...)