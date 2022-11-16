PM Ciuca: This yearâ€™s last budget revision to be approved on Thursday with 500 million RON in additional earmarks



The government is set to approve on Thursday the last budget revision this year, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, stressing that an additional amount of about 500 million RON will be earmarked for fulfilling commitments under European projects, paying salary rights and social benefits, (...)