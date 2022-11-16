TTS Doubles Its 9-Month Profit Due To Entry Into Markets Of Massive Flows Of Grain Exported By Ukraine
Transport Trade Services (TTS), the biggest integrated freight shipper on the Danube, recorded consolidated revenue of RON664.3 million in January-September 2022, up 47.3% on the year, as per its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]