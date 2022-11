Lights On festival kicks off fifth edition in Cluj-Napoca

Lights On festival kicks off fifth edition in Cluj-Napoca. Buckle up, because creative lightning artworks are coming to adorn the Iulius Park of Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania's Transylvania region. Lights On, one of the most sought-after international light art festivals, is set to return to the city for its fifth edition from November 18 to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]