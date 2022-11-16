Romania lost to Montenegro in controversial fight over semi-final tickets for European Women's Handball Championship

Romania lost to Montenegro in controversial fight over semi-final tickets for European Women's Handball Championship . In a rather-controversial fashion, Montenegro won 35 to 34 against Romania in the latest Group II match at the 2022 European Womenâ€™s Handball Championship in Skopje, North Macedonia. At 33-34, within 32 seconds before the end of the match, the two Austrian referees mistakenly gave the ball away (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]