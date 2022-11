Romania’s first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research opens in Bucharest

Romania’s first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research opens in Bucharest. Autism Voice Association, together with NN Romania and other partners, opens in Bucharest the Autism Voice Institute - the first Multifunctional Center for Autism Therapy and Research in the country. The new center will become functional on November 17. The Autism Voice Institute will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]