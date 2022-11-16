Cluj-Napoca university professor elected president of the European Cancer Organization

Cluj-Napoca university professor elected president of the European Cancer Organization. Dr. Csaba L. DÃ©gi, a professor and associate at the Faculty of Sociology and Social Work (FSAS) of the BabeÈ™-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca, now helms a new position as the president of the European Cancer Organization (ECO) for the 2023-2026 period after being elected at the ECO Summit (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]