Holcim To Develop Photovoltaic Power Plant At Its Cement Plant In Bihor County

Holcim Romania is developing a photovoltaic (PV) power plant with an installed capacity of almost 0.999 MWp at its cement plant in Alesd, Bihor County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]