E.ON Energie Romania To Build Six Photovoltaic Power Plants For Transavia. E.ON Energie Romania is going to build six photovoltaic power plants for the production units of Transavia, the largest poultry producer in Romania, and the total value of green energy production projects exceeds EUR2.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]