Law Firm Wolf Theiss Promotes Two Bucharest Office Lawyers To Counsel Positions

Law Firm Wolf Theiss Promotes Two Bucharest Office Lawyers To Counsel Positions. The Bucharest office of CEE / SEE law firm Wolf Theiss has announced that Adina Aurel and Mihai Coada were promoted to Counsel position within the Wolf Theiss team in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]