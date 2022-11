Bucur SA Bucuresti Revenue Up 6.5% YoY To RON7M In Jan-Sept 2022

Bucur SA Bucuresti Revenue Up 6.5% YoY To RON7M In Jan-Sept 2022. Bucur SA Bucuresti (BUCV), a company engrossed in selling food products, spirits and coffee, and in property lease, had revenue of RON7.06 million in the first nine months of 2022, higher by 6.5% than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]