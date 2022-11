Oresa Industra Expands Solo Logistics Park in Iasi to Over 35,000 Square Meters

The real estate division of investment firm Oresa, Oresa Industra, will build a new facility in the SOLO logistics park in the Letcani commune in Iasi County, continuing development in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]