DP World Invests $75M in Two New Terminals in Port of Constanta. DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is developing a RORO (Roll-On, Roll-Off) terminal and a project cargo terminal in the port of Constanta, in a $75 million investment using its own funds and European grants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]