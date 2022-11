Transport Trade Services Sees 47% Rise in Revenue in Jan-Sep

Transport Trade Services Sees 47% Rise in Revenue in Jan-Sep. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) posted consolidated revenue of RON664.3 million in January-September 2022, up 47.3% from the same period last year, its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]