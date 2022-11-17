Cometex sells EUR 7 mln shopping centre in Suceava to Romanian entrepreneur

Cometex sells EUR 7 mln shopping centre in Suceava to Romanian entrepreneur. Cometex, part of the Altex Romania group that includes a major online and offline electro-IT retailer, announced it sold the Bucovina shopping centre in Suceava to local entrepreneur Andrei Mandachi. He is the twin brother of Ștefan Mandachi, the owner of the Spartan fast food chain. The value (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]