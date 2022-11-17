Constanta port climbs 5 spots as 16th-largest among European seaports in 2021

Constanta port climbs 5 spots as 16th-largest among European seaports in 2021. Romania’s Black Sea port of Constanta posted the second-highest growth among European seaports in terms of freight handled in 2021, +26% YoY (to 49.9 mln tonnes), after Zeebrugge (+27%) in Belgium, according to the latest data published by Eurostat. Overall, the freight volume handled by the 29 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]