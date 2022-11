Romania’s Govt. promises EUR 200 mln grants for food processing firms

Romania’s Govt. promises EUR 200 mln grants for food processing firms. Grants of up to EUR 500,000 will be extended to Romanian firms that process grain, oilseeds and milk under a scheme approved by the Government by emergency ordinance on November 17. The grants are supposed to cover the problems caused by the war in Ukraine. The total budget of the scheme, to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]