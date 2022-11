Romania's finance minister estimates 4.6% economic growth this year

Romania's finance minister estimates 4.6% economic growth this year. Romania's economy will increase by 4.6% this year, according to projections expressed by minister of finance Adrian Caciu. The country's GDP rose by 5% YoY in the first three quarters of the year, and the annual growth rates have declined, still remaining significant at 4% YoY in Q3. "It's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]