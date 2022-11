Diverta Bookstore Chain Wants to Expand to 35 Units in 4-5 Years

Diverta Bookstore Chain Wants to Expand to 35 Units in 4-5 Years. Augustin Dragan, the new owner of Diverta bookstore chain, says that in around 4-5 years wants to expand the network to around 35 stores, double the current size of 18 units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]