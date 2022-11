Chimcomplex Jan-Sept Net Profit Down 56.9% To RON182M from Year-Earlier Period

Chimcomplex Jan-Sept Net Profit Down 56.9% To RON182M from Year-Earlier Period. Chimcomplex, the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, in the first nine months of 2022 registered RON182 million net profit, down 56.9% from the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]