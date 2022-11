Romania Banking System Hits Record High Profit of RON7.6B in Jan-Sept 2022

The net profit of Romania's banking system hit a new record high at the end of the first nine months of 2022, of RON7.6 billion, up around 20% from the year-earlier period, as lending advanced by an average pace of 16% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]