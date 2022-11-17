Genesis Property signs a 10-year lease with Bookster for its new headquarters in Yunity Park

Genesis Property signs a 10-year lease with Bookster for its new headquarters in Yunity Park. Genesis Property, one of Romania’s leading Class A office developers, has signed a 10-year contract with Bookster, the most popular employee benefits in over 1,200 companies in Romania. Starting December 2022, Bookster will be headquartered in Building D of YUNITY Park, a new campus business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]