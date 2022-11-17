 
MerchantPro Analysis: eCommerce enters the era of caution with Black Friday increases below 10%
Black Friday 2022 brought moderate increases compared to last year, a sign that the public is adopting a prudent consumption behaviour and is increasingly renouncing impulsive purchases. Therefore, the analysis carried out by MerchantPro – the Saas solution platform for e-Commerce – on the data (...)

