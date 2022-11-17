Romanian man finds EUR 2,900 on the street in Dej, hands it to the police



Romanian man finds EUR 2,900 on the street in Dej, hands it to the police.

A man from Dej, a city from Cluj county just 60 kilometers north of Cluj-Napoca, has been hailed a ‘hero’ for doing an honorable act. Todoruț Valer went to a local police station after finding a wallet containing EUR 2,900, bank cards, and a few important documents – and it’s not his first time. (...)