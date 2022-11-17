Romanian-born Ben Toma elected speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives

Romanian-born Ben Toma elected speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives . Romanian-born politician Ben Toma was elected president of the House of Representatives from the state of Arizona. Toma, who was nine years old when his family immigrated to the United States, has served in the House since 2017 and, in 2021, became the majority leader. “Good news for Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]