NETOPIA Payments: Online Card Transactions On Black Friday 2022 Up Nearly 27% Vs 2021. The number of online card transactions in Romania increased by almost 27% on November 11, 2022, when most merchants carried out the Black Friday sales campaign, as compared to the previous edition, as per data from NETOPIA Payments, the most used online payment processor in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]