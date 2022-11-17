Bad weather closes Romania’s famous mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina

Bad weather closes Romania's famous mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina. Romanian police closed sections of the infamous mountain highways of Transfăgărășan (DN 7C) and Transalpina (DN 67C) on November 17, citing "unfavorable weather conditions" as the reason. As noted by the Infotraffic Center, the roads are closed for all categories of vehicles due to low visibility (...)