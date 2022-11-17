Romanian Christmas tree charity auction returns in December to raise funds for vulnerable children

Romanian Christmas tree charity auction returns in December to raise funds for vulnerable children. The 22nd edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) will be held at the Romanian National Art Museum in Bucharest on December 9. The event pleads for access to education for vulnerable Romanian children or refugee children from Ukraine. A total of 22 unique (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]