Eurostat: Romania has the least productive milk yield in the EU, average price reaches an all-time high.

Romanian cattle rank the lowest in productivity per-cow head among European Union countries in 2021 (3,362 kilograms), says a new data published by Eurostat this month. A lot of factors come into consideration for a cow’s milk yield, including the herd structure, nutrition, hygiene, and more. (...)