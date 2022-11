Sameday Sees 20% Increase In Volume Of Parcels Delivered On Black Friday Sales Campaign

Sameday Sees 20% Increase In Volume Of Parcels Delivered On Black Friday Sales Campaign. Romanian parcel delivery company Sameday, owned by eMag, saw a 20% increase in the volumes delivered on the Black Friday sales campaign, reaching a total 3.6 million parcels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]