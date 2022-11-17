Software Developer Bento Reports 14% Lower Turnover, Of RON15.7M, For Jan-Sept 2022

Software Developer Bento Reports 14% Lower Turnover, Of RON15.7M, For Jan-Sept 2022. 2Performant Soft (Bento), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT infrastructure and Cloud services, on Thursday reported operating income of RON19.2 million for the first nine months of 2022, up 1% on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]