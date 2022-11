Minimum statutory wage in Romania to rise by 17.6% in 2023

The minimum statutory gross wage in Romania will increase by 17.6% in 2023 compared to 2022, to RON 3,000 (EUR 600), according to a draft bill published by the Labour Ministry, Economica.net reported. The growth is going to be only marginally smaller, given the steady exchange rate.