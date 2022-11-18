Fondul Proprietatea doubles estimated value of Hidroelectrica to EUR 12 bln
Nov 18, 2022
Fondul Proprietatea doubles estimated value of Hidroelectrica to EUR 12 bln.
Fondul Proprietatea has doubled in just a year to RON 12 bln (EUR 2.4 bln) the estimated value of its 20% stake in hydropower company Hidroelectrica, Bursa.ro points out based on public reports of FP, arguing that this could be a marketing move before the IPO planned for early next year. The (...)
