Romanian Fiscal Council on budget revision: disappointing fiscal revenues offset only by below-target public investments
Nov 18, 2022
Meeting the 5.84%-of-GDP deficit target this year under the last budget revision operated by Romania’s Government, and even cutting it insignificantly to 5.74%, seems possible only because of sluggish public investment expenditures, the Fiscal Council (FC) argues in its opinion published on (...)
