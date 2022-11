International Hotel of Sinaia Expects 75%-80% Occupancy Rate in November

The four-star International hotel of Sinaia, one of the largest units in the mountains resort, with a 180-room capacity, in September and October operated at an average occupancy rate of 80%, above the 2019 level and for November its officials project a 75-80%