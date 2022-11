Wizz Air to fly from Suceava to Tel Aviv starting January 2023

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of a new route from Suceava (Romania) to Tel Aviv (Israel), starting January 2023. It will be the airline's first route from Suceava to the Middle East, completing the 12 existing routes to European destinations.