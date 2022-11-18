Forty Managements sells three commercial spaces located in its mixed urban developments for EUR 3,3 million

EUR 3.3 million turnover generated by the transaction of three commercial spaces 1,220 sqm total commercial area sold based on generated yield 50% increase of real estate prices expressed in euros, in the past 6 months, for Central District 4 Elements Profi and Somproduct retail stores are the (...)