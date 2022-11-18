Biofarm records a net profit of 65.7 million lei in the first nine months of the year, up 20%



Biofarm (stock symbol BIO), one of the most important drug manufacturers in Romania, reports significant growth for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021. Biofarm recorded a turnover of 208.9 million lei, up 17%, and a net profit of 65.7 million lei, up... The (...)