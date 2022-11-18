PM Ciuca: We cannot say that incident like the one happened in Poland cannot happen here



PM Ciuca: We cannot say that incident like the one happened in Poland cannot happen here.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Baia Mare that an incident like the one in Poland in which a missile killed two people in a town near the border with Ukraine, is very difficult to predict and that “we cannot say that such an incident cannot happen” in... The post PM Ciuca: We (...)