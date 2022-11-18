More Ford Ranger Raptor off-road cars join Romanian Border Police's fleet

More Ford Ranger Raptor off-road cars join Romanian Border Police's fleet. The Romanian Border Police can now use a total of 50 Ford Ranger Raptor off-road 4x4 cars to patrol the borders after 38 more such vehicles were added to their fleet on Friday, November 18. The first 12 were delivered in August and, according to the Police, have already proven their efficiency (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]