Nine Romanian Entrepreneurial Companies Get Deloitte Best Managed Companies Certification For Management Excellence. Nine Romanian entrepreneurial companies with a combined turnover of over EUR335 million and some 3,150 employees received the Deloitte Best Managed Companies certification for management excellence assessed against international best practices, at the end of the program’s first edition in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]