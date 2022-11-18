 
DefMin Tilvar says military units are under verification after fuel theft from Kogalniceanu Base
DefMin Tilvar says military units are under verification after fuel theft from Kogalniceanu Base.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar stated that, at a prevention level, verifications are conducted at the military units, following the case of fuel theft from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, which led to the arrest of seven Romanian soldiers, accused of being involved in the theft of 7 tons (...)

Sphera Franchise Group Seeks Shareholder Approval to Distribute RON20M Dividends The Board of Directors of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the franchised KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, called a General Meeting of Shareholders for December 8, 2022, a document submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Real Estate Developer Impact Sets Up Its Own Architecture and Design Firm Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), the first real estate company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced establishment of its own architecture and design firm – Impact Alliance Architecture (IAA).

PwC: Probability Of Major Cyberattack Reflected In CEE CEOs' Resilience Plans For 2023 The probability of a major cyberattack ranks second, after the global recession, in the top five scenarios that Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) CEOs, including those in Romania, are integrating into their resilience plans for (...)

Polemics over military pensions. PM Ciuca: Military pensions are not special pensions, but service pensions Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, that the Government’s representatives will continue to reach out to the European Commission to support the idea that military pensions belong to the category of service pensions and that they are not special pensions . The head of (...)

HealthMin Rafila: We are setting up a National Electronic Register of healthcare-associated infections Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated on Friday that the National Electronic Register of Healthcare-Associated Infections and a special technical group for the development of requirements and indicators regarding the quality of medical care shall be established. “We’re having some ongoing (...)

DefMin Tilvar participates in SEDM meeting in Sofia, discusses support for Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar participated November 16 – 17 in the South Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM) meeting organized in Sofia under the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the initiative; on this occasion, the Romanian official emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to (...)

Blue Air: Shareholders to Hand Over 75% in Airline to Romanian Government Blue Air announced that the company's shareholders had been contacted by representatives of the Authority for State Assets Management (AAAS) to hand over 75% in the airline to the Romanian government.

 


